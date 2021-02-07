COVID-19 Variants: US to Speed Vaccination Process

February 07, 2021 12:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 05, 2021 05:05 PM

COVID-19 Variants: US to Speed Vaccination Process
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv discusses the top news stories of the week, including 
US health officials say they are concerned about variants of COVID-19 and are working to speed up the vaccination process, with panelists Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times, Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas.

