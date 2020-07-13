COVID Fight Cuts Care for Women, Children
July 13, 2020 12:23 AM
So far, the coronavirus pandemic has caused more than half a million deaths in its sweep around the world. What isn't included is the impact on the health of mothers, newborns, young children and adolescents. Because of the pandemic, health care for women and children has been cut by 20 percent, and the result is rising death rates and poorer health in these groups. VOA's Carol Pearson has more.