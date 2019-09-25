Economy & Business

Cricket Farming May Help Ease Global Food Shortages

September 25, 2019 05:52 AM
Cricket Farming May Help Ease Global Food Shortages
If nothing happens to improve food production and land use, the world may face unrest and conflict, according to a landmark report. The study by the Food and Land Usage Coalition of universities and environmental organizations says current agricultural practices contribute to food shortages and global warming. One proposed solution is to rely more on insects as a food source. Some farmers in Kenya are already doing that by raising crickets to sell as food. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Kisumu in Kenya.

