US Politics

Critics Say US Abortion Rule Endangers Mothers and Unborn Children

July 18, 2019 01:55 AM
Critics Say US Abortion Rule Endangers Mothers and Unborn Children
Health providers say some pregnant women in developing countries have lost access to prenatal health care because of the Trump administration's expanded "global gag rule" that cut aid to international organizations involved in abortion-related activities. Also a recent academic study links past aid restrictions to an increase in abortions in Africa. VOA's Brian Padden reports on the impact of the "global gag rule."
 

