Crocheting With Plastic: Art, Recycling and Learning Money-Making Skills

July 19, 2019 02:45 AM
Crocheting With Plastic: Senegalese Atelier Mixes Recycling with Art
In northern Senegal, the picturesque city of Saint Louis is full of local art and boutiques. But the Atelier des Femmes is different, not only in that it teaches women of all ages and backgrounds how to sew and crochet, but also that it uses entirely recycled materials to make a wide variety of products. In Saint Louis, Esha Sarai has more.
 

