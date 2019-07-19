Africa

Crocheting With Plastic: Senegalese Atelier Mixes Recycling with Art

July 19, 2019 02:45 AM
Crocheting With Plastic: Senegalese Atelier Mixes Recycling with Art
In northern Senegal, the picturesque city of Saint Louis is full of local art and boutiques. But the Atelier des Femmes is different, not only in that it teaches women of all ages and backgrounds how to sew and crochet, but also that it uses entirely recycled materials to make a wide variety of products. In Saint Louis, Esha Sarai has more.
 

July 19, 2019
Back to Back Heat Waves Devastate Indian Ocean Coral
July 19, 2019
The White Zulu has Fallen: South Africa Mourns Singer Johnny Clegg
July 19, 2019
Pakistan Elections Expected to Bring Change to Militancy-Ridden Region
July 19, 2019
Living and Dying in Battle for Libya's Capital
July 19, 2019
Puerto Rico Governor Resists Calls for Resignation
