Crucial Battleground State Gets Ready for First Presidential Debate
September 27, 2020 01:47 AM
The first presidential debate pitting President Donald Trump against former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden takes place Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three debates in which the two will appear face to face. The election campaign is close, both nationally and in Ohio, a swing state, where voter’s opinions about the two candidates differ sharply from one household to the next. VOA's Carolyn Presutti is in Cleveland for the debate.
Camera: Henry Hernandez