Cyber Bully Q&A London Yackee

February 26, 2015 08:39 AM
The Internet and social media are fantastic tools, but sometimes they are used for character assassination. Bullying can ruin a personâs reputation, lead to permanent mental scars and even lead to suicide by some picked-on youth. Blair London, author of âLure to Death: The Social Media Serial Killerâ spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about cyber-bullying.

