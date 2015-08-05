Cyber Malvertisements Q&A Yackee Bernard

August 5, 2015
A new form of digital malware that preys on usersâ implicit trust in major online brands, such as YouTube or Adobe, is rapidly spreading across the Internet. Worse yet, according to a just-released study, these âmalvertisementsâ may soon become the primary means of distributing malware, leaving users with little or no defense at present. International Editionâs Doug Bernard follows cyber-issues for us and spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.

