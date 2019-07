Cyber Malvertisements Q&A Yackee Bernard

A new form of digital malware that preys on users’ implicit trust in major online brands, such as YouTube or Adobe, is rapidly spreading across the Internet. Worse yet, according to a just-released study, these “malvertisements” may soon become the primary means of distributing malware, leaving users with little or no defense at present. International Edition’s Doug Bernard follows cyber-issues for us and spoke with V-O-A’s Susan Yackee.