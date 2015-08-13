Cyber Steganography Q&A Yackee Bernard

From time to time, International Edition cyber-correspondent Doug Bernard joins us to share stories of some new tool to help guard your privacy online, or new computer virus thatâs spreading around the Internet. Today, however, heâs bringing us the story of a very old technique that was once the favorite of spiesâ¦and thatâs now finding new life in the digital world. He speaks with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about âsteganographyâ.