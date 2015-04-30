Cyber War Q&A Yackee Bernard
April 30, 2015 08:37 AM
Listen
Cyber War Q&A Yackee Bernard 1851091
Cyber War Q&A Yackee Bernard 1851091 audio player.
President Barack Obama pledged to put cyber issues at the core of his legislative agenda. He has sought to change how the public and private sectors share information about online threats and bolster privacy protections for citizens while maintaining a robust National Security Agency. Cyber Correspondent Doug Bernard spoke about the issue with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.