Arts & Culture

Dancing Through Depression in Beach Therapy in Los Angeles

August 22, 2019 01:42 AM
Dancing Through Depression in Beach Therapy in Los Angeles video player.
Embed

Spending time on the beach and dancing away pain, fear and despair is what Los Angeles dance movement therapist Julia Vishnepolsky helps her patients do to reduce stress and anxiety while learning how to be at peace with their lives. Angelina Bagdasaryan met with the therapist to learn more about the power of dance. Anna Rice narrates her story.
 

Latest Episodes
August 22, 2019
Greenland Controversy Continues as Trump Cancels Copenhagen Trip, Calls Danish PM 'Nasty'
Greenland Controversy Continues as Trump Cancels Copenhagen Trip, Calls Danish PM 'Nasty'
August 22, 2019
South Sudan's Men4Women Takes on Cultural Taboos of Menstruation
South Sudan's Men4Women Takes on Cultural Taboos of Menstruation
August 22, 2019
Trump Insists Democrats are 'Bad' for Israel
Trump Insists Democrats are 'Bad' for Israel
August 22, 2019
Coal Industry's Decline Hits Nation's Largest Producer
Coal Industry's Decline Hits Nation's Largest Producer
August 21, 2019
Zimbabwe Rights Activists Oppose Calls for Lifting Sanctions
zimbabwe sanctions economy