Dancing Through Depression in Beach Therapy in Los Angeles
August 22, 2019 01:42 AM
Dancing Through Depression in Beach Therapy in Los Angeles video player.
Spending time on the beach and dancing away pain, fear and despair is what Los Angeles dance movement therapist Julia Vishnepolsky helps her patients do to reduce stress and anxiety while learning how to be at peace with their lives. Angelina Bagdasaryan met with the therapist to learn more about the power of dance. Anna Rice narrates her story.