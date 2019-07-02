Daybreak Africa
Each day, Daybreak Africa looks at the latest developments on the continent, starting with headline news and providing in-depth interviews, reports from VOA correspondents, sports news and a selection of listeners' letters.
Daybreak Africa is paired with the 30-minute World News Now program at 0330, 0430, 0530 and 0630 UTC to provide a seamless hour of comprehensive news coverage.
Schedule
Monday-Friday
0300, 0400, 0500 & 0600 UTC/GMT
Contact Us
E-mail
daybreakafrica@voanews.com
Telephone
To leave a message for the program staff, call +1.202.205.9942. After you hear the VOA identification, press 25 and then leave your message after the tone. Speak clearly and provide your name and location. We might use your comments in our program!
Postal Mail
Voice of America
Room 1613
330 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20237
USA