DC Residents: Nationals' Win Temporarily Unites City Divided by Politics
October 31, 2019 09:50 PM
The last 24 hours have been a roller coaster for residents of Washington, D.C. Washington's baseball team, the Nationals, won its first-ever World Series title, while up on Capitol Hill the impeachment inquiry entered in its next phase with a House vote. Saqib Ul Islam took to the Washington streets to find out what's on people's minds and how all of this news is affecting Washington and its residents.