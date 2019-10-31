USA

DC Residents: Nationals' Win Temporarily Unites City Divided by Politics

October 31, 2019 09:50 PM
DC Residents: Nationals' Win Temporarily Unites City Divided by Politics video player.
Embed
Link

The last 24 hours have been a roller coaster for residents of Washington, D.C. Washington's baseball team, the Nationals, won its first-ever World Series title, while up on Capitol Hill the impeachment inquiry entered in its next phase with a House vote. Saqib Ul Islam took to the Washington streets to find out what's on people's minds and how all of this news is affecting Washington and its residents.

Default Author Profile
By
Saqib Ul Islam
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 19:39
Quelling Robberies and Jihadists: The Vigilance Committee of Senegal
Quelling Robberies and Jihadists: The Vigilance Committee of Senegal
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 19:38
Britain's Black Economy Draws Vietnamese Migrants
Britain Vietnam Migrants
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 18:49
Many Syrian Refugees in Turkey Want to Stay
Many Syrian Refugees in Turkey Want to Stay
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 17:35
Syrian Kurdish Refugees Speak of Difficulties at Camp
Syrian Kurdish Refugees Speak of Difficulties at Camp
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 16:08
Hong Kong Protests Raise Concerns for Gay Community
Hong Kong Protests Raise Concerns for Gay Community