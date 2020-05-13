South & Central Asia

Deadly Attack on Afghan Mothers, Babies Threatens Peace Prospects

May 13, 2020 08:33 PM
Amid a spate of recent deadly attacks across Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani has ordered his national forces into "offensive" mode against the Taliban.  Experts say the surge in violence does not bode well for the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, signed in February, which was meant to serve as a first step toward inter-Afghan reconciliation.  VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
