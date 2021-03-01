USA

Deadly Drug Overdoses Epidemic Rages On

March 01, 2021 09:58 AM
360p | 13 MB
480p | 18 MB
540p | 23 MB
720p | 49 MB
1080p | 92 MB
Original | 109 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

More than 86,000 people died from drug overdoses last year in the U.S. – a massive increase of just over 24 percent. It is an epidemic that as VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, has been shoved in the shadows by the pandemic – but is no less serious a public health issue.

Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias  

Produced by: Veronica Balderas Iglesias  

Veronica Balderas Iglesias
By
Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 10:21 AM
Drugs Continue to Flow in Southeast Asia, Despite Tse Chi Lop Arrest
Drugs Continue to Flow in Southeast Asia, Despite Tse Chi Lop Arrest
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 10:18 AM
VOA Connect Episode 163, Navigating the Pandemic -clean
Navigating COVID-19 (VOA Connect Episode 163) - No Captions
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 08:03 AM
South Africa Surges Forward with Continent’s Largest Vaccine Campaign
South Africa Surges Forward with Continent’s Largest Vaccine Campaign
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 12:21 AM
Trump Reaffirms Control of Republican Party, Hints at 2024 Run
Trump Reaffirms Control of Republican Party, Hints at 2024 Run
Sun, 02/28/2021 - 08:13 PM
Senate Considers Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package
Senate Considers Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package