Deadly Drug Overdoses Epidemic Rages On

More than 86,000 people died from drug overdoses last year in the U.S. – a massive increase of just over 24 percent. It is an epidemic that as VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, has been shoved in the shadows by the pandemic – but is no less serious a public health issue.

Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias

Produced by: Veronica Balderas Iglesias