Declining Press Freedom during the pandemic

January 06, 2021 01:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 05, 2021 10:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Declining Press Freedom during the pandemic
This program will begin at 1:30 AM
This program has ended.

The runoff election in the southern state of Georgia took place on Tuesday in the United States. While results may not be known for days, what is known is that two candidates could usher in a few firsts if elected. Plus updates on the global response to the pandemic and how China took the lead in media suppression last year.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 10:30 PM
Declining Press Freedom during the pandemic
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 10:30 PM
As Trump campaigns in Georgia, criticism mounts
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:30 PM
Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
International Edition Logo 1920x1080