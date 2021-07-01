USA

Demand for Summer School in US Reaches New High Following Another Year of Online Education

July 01, 2021 09:29 AM
360p | 14 MB
480p | 20 MB
540p | 27 MB
720p | 61 MB
1080p | 110 MB
Original | 923 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The demand for summer school in the U.S. has reached a new high after children spent another school year at home in front of their computers because of the pandemic. With so many students needing help before the school year resumes at the end of August, there is a shortage of teachers who are willing to work through the summer.  Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Producer: Marcus Harton

Default Author Profile
By
Lesia Bakalets     
Latest Episodes
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 10:46 PM
Pelosi Poised to Appoint Panel to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Pelosi Poised to Appoint Panel to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 07:11 PM
Idaho Farmer Copes With Water Crisis
Idaho Farmer Copes With Water Crisis
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 05:02 PM
Kenya’s Successful Life-Business Partners Navigate Roles, Boundaries
Kenya’s Successful Life-Business Partners Navigate Roles, Boundaries
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 03:59 PM
Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections
Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections  
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 03:20 PM
Indian Man Attempts World Record With 1,638 Knuckle Push-Ups
Indian Man Attempts World Record With 1,638 Knuckle Push-Ups