Demand for Summer School in US Reaches New High Following Another Year of Online Education
July 01, 2021 09:29 AM
The demand for summer school in the U.S. has reached a new high after children spent another school year at home in front of their computers because of the pandemic. With so many students needing help before the school year resumes at the end of August, there is a shortage of teachers who are willing to work through the summer. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Producer: Marcus Harton