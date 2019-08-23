US Politics

Democratic Presidential Contenders Scramble to Make September Debate

August 23, 2019 04:06 AM
Democratic Presidential Contenders Scramble to Make September Debate video player.
Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro got some good news this week. Castro became the 10th Democrat to qualify for next month's Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas.  But several other Democrats likely will not make the cut for the next debate, hampering their chances of building support in the crowded and at times chaotic primary battle. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
 

