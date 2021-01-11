Democrats move toward impeachment

January 11, 2021 11:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 11, 2021 10:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Democrats move toward impeachment
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended.

US President Donald looks to become the first President in United States history to face second articles of impeachment in a Democrat-led effort to remove him from office. Many Trump supporters disagree – saying the move goes against President-elect Joe Biden’s call for unity among a very polarized electorate. What does the latest development mean for the future of both political parties? And crisis in South Africa's chess community.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 10:30 PM
Democrats move toward impeachment
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 10:30 PM
Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 10:30 PM
The Capitol, a day later
International Edition Logo 1920x1080