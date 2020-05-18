US Politics

Democrats, Republicans Divided on Next Stimulus Package

May 18, 2020 04:10 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Do American workers need more financial help from the government? That’s the question being argued by U.S. lawmakers as another coronavirus relief bill now goes to the Senate. Many Democrats and Republicans have very different views on what it is going to take to help the U.S. economy after it was devastated by the pandemic. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Camera: Elizabeth Lee  Produced by: Elizabeth Lee 

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
Latest Episodes
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 04:17
As Coronavirus Settles In, Some Americans Flee to Bunkers
As Coronavirus Settles in, Some in US Flee to Bunkers
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 07:59
Muslims, Jews Come Together Online for Iftar
Muslims, Jews Come Together Online for Iftar
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 07:42
As Countries Start Lifting COVID Quarantine, What Will New Normal Be Like?
As Countries Start Lifting COVID Quarantine, What Will New Normal Be Like?
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 00:44
Weird Quarantine Dreams? You're Not Alone
People Worldwide Report Having Intense Coronavirus Dreams
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 16:43
IS Wives Defy Coronavirus Protective Measures in Syria’s al-Hol Camp
IS Wives Defy Coronavirus Protective Measures in Syria’s al-Hol Camp