Despite Biden’s Lead in Polls, Hazards Still Ahead

With the presidential election fewer than 100 days away, opinion polls give presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump, whose approval ratings have dropped as U.S. coronavirus deaths continue to rise. However, as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the presidential race could still tighten as it becomes less a referendum on the president and more a choice between him and Biden, whose record and proposals will receive more scrutiny when he officially becomes his party’s nominee in three weeks.

Produced by: Mary Cieslak

