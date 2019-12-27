Despite Presidential Decree Against Hunting Wildlife, Hunters In Afghanistan Continue Chasing Rare Birds for Profits
December 27, 2019 02:35 PM
Environment and wildlife advocates in Afghanistan's central province of Bamyan are concerned about an increase in the hunting of exotic birds, in particular hawks. Bird traffickers sell them for little profit to traffickers in neighboring countries. VOA's Zafar Bamyani talked to hunters and local officials and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.