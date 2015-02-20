Did Dark Matter Cause Earth's Geological Upheavals and Mass Extinctions?

We talk with a New York University researcher who recently found evidence that dark matter accumulated during our solar system's journey through the Milky Way may be responsible for cataclysmic geological and biological events that have taken place over the course of Earth's history. Andâ¦ Steve Baragona tells us that the US State Department is planning to install air quality monitors at diplomatic posts to keep track of air pollution. We'll hear about a new exhibition at Washington's Smithsonian National Museum of American History that features early recorded sounds made by Alexander Graham Bell that date back to the 1880's. Lisa Schlein tells us that the World Health Organization is calling for increased investment to tackle 17 neglected tropical diseases that affect more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. Jessica Berman reports that a saliva test may someday be used to help diagnose children with autism. Scuba divers have discovered the largest trove of gold coins ever found off Israel's Mediterranean coast. Bob Doughty tells us that the country's antiquities authority says the coins are more than 1,000 years old. Among the nominees for this yearâs Academy Awards is, White Earth, a documentary film about the impact of the oil boom on the people of a North Dakota community as seen through the eyes of children. Rosanne Skirble has a report. We'll have these stories and more on today's edition of VOA's Science, Health and Technology magazine... Science World.