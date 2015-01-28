Did King Abdullah redefine what it means to be King in Saudi Arabia?
January 28, 2015 05:39 AM
Listen
Did King Abdullah redefine what it means to be King in Saudi Arabia? 1875201
Did King Abdullah redefine what it means to be King in Saudi Arabia? 1875201 audio player.
U-S President Barack Obama has led a 30-member delegation in Saudi Arabia to pay respects following the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and meet with the new King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Author Fahad Nazer has written an article called âFor Saudis, Abdullah redefined what it means to be Kingâ. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked what he meant by that title.