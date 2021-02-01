Science & Health

Diesel Industry Awaits Potential Biden Administration Clean Energy Initiatives

February 01, 2021 01:46 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to bring what he calls a Clean Energy Revolution to tackle climate change. The diesel industry, which had gone through its own revolution a decade ago to meet stricter environmental standards, has seen payoffs in adopting “green” fuel initiatives. Genia Dulot has the story.

 

Default Author Profile
By
Genia Dulot
