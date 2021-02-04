Differing Views on Trump Reflect Republican Party ‘Civil War’
February 04, 2021
The dramatic end to Donald Trump’s presidency and the upcoming impeachment trial is fracturing the Republican Party. As VOA’s Elizabeth Lee finds, not everyone who voted for Trump considers themselves a Republican, and not all Republicans consider themselves Trump supporters.
Camera: Miguel Amaya, Richard Swearinger, Natasha Mozgovaya, Spike Johnson, Michelle Quinn and Roy Kim Producer: Elizabeth Lee