Quick Takes

‘Disabled Santa’ is Helping the Poor in Brazil

December 24, 2020 08:30 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 5 MB
720p | 12 MB
1080p | 20 MB
Original | 54 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A Brazilian man known as "Ivanildo do Skate," dressed as Santa Claus, asks for donations for children from people in traffic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, December 23. 

Jose Ivanildo Leandro da Silva is disabled and gets about on his skateboard, skirting between cars to ask for donations for the neediest children of Brazil's capital. 

His efforts have prompted locals to dub him “Ivanildo do Skate,” and he hopes his Santa suit will help him reach his goal of collecting aid for 600 children. 

Da Silva told Reuters that during the coronavirus pandemic the donations have decreased, but his resilience still sees him heading out to the streets. 

Brasilia's disabled Santa suffered from infantile paralysis at 6 months of age and lost the movement of his legs. He moved to Brasilia from his hometown Alagoas and after living in the capital for 20 years he is well known locally for his efforts to help others. 

(Reuters) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 07:20 PM
Pope Francis Celebrates Mass in Near-Empty Service
Pope Francis Celebrates Mass in Near-Empty Service
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 03:22 PM
Tigray Refugees in Sudan Say It’s Not Safe to Return Home
Tigray Refugees in Sudan Say It’s Not Safe to Return Home
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 03:05 PM
Ugandan Presidential Candidate Fears for Life, Dons Bulletproof Vest
Ugandan Presidential Candidate Fears for Life, Dons Bulletproof Vest
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 02:16 PM
Icy Roads Wreak Havoc in Ankara
Icy Roads Wreak Havoc in Ankara
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 24, 2020
A54 December 24