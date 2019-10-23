East Asia Pacific

Dissenting Dollars: Hong Kong Protest’s Shopping Movement

October 23, 2019 06:47 AM
Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have taken on an economic angle, with followers of the movement designating businesses by their loyalties and giving them color codes. Yellow -- a color that in Chinese culture traditionally symbolizes royalty and courage, and was also the color of the 2014 pro-democracy “umbrella movement” -- designates a supportive business. Protesters are encouraged to avoid -- and have in fact vandalized -- businesses painted with the less-popular blue color. VOA’s Anita Powell visited one such “yellow” business and brings us this report.

Anita Powell
