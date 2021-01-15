2020 USA Votes

Divided US Heads Into Tense Transition of Power

January 15, 2021 12:21 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 67 MB
Original | 80 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

In a new CBS/YouGov poll, 21% of Republicans said they approved of the bloody siege on the U.S. Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump. Many more believe the November election was rigged. As the U.S. heads into a turbulent transition of power, Patsy Widakuswara has the story on this divided and angry nation.
Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 12:38 AM
In Unprecedented Move, US Ambassador to UN Meets Virtually with Taiwan President
In Unprecedented Move, US Ambassador to UN Meets Virtually with Taiwan President
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 07:36 PM
Turkish-Iranian Rivalry Grows Over Turkish Caucasus Ambitions
Turkish-Iranian Rivalry Grows Over Turkish Caucasus Ambitions
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 05:31 PM
Warming Planet, EU's Space Plans, and Wines Return to Earth
A Warming Planet, EU's Space Plans, and Wines Return to Earth
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 03:39 PM
Malawian Migrant Workers, Back Home From South Africa, Riot in Quarantine
Malawian Migrant Workers, Back Home From South Africa, Riot in Quarantine
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 01:06 PM
Cars, Phones and TVs Dazzle at Big US Tech Show, Despite Pandemic
Cars, Phones and TVs Dazzle at Big US Tech Show, Despite Pandemic