Do I Have COVID-19 or Just the Flu?

March 27, 2020 03:54 PM
On this episode of Healthy Living, as the Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, we take a look at social distancing efforts taking place in Nigeria. And, the symptoms for COVID-19 are similar to the flu, but there are differences, we'll share those with you. Finally, from ashes to diamonds - how one start-up has come up with a unique way to remember loved ones. These topics and more on this week's Healthy Living. S1, E38

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
