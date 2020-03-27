Do I Have COVID-19 or Just the Flu?

On this episode of Healthy Living, as the Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, we take a look at social distancing efforts taking place in Nigeria. And, the symptoms for COVID-19 are similar to the flu, but there are differences, we'll share those with you. Finally, from ashes to diamonds - how one start-up has come up with a unique way to remember loved ones. These topics and more on this week's Healthy Living. S1, E38