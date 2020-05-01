Doctor, Dad of 7, Balances COVID Frontline Work with Family Time
May 01, 2020 06:30 AM
What's it like to be at the epicenter of an emergency room during COVID-19 and why would someone volunteer to do this work? How do medical professionals deal with what they see and when they leave work? Are their families falling apart? VOA's Carolyn Presutti speaks with one doctor who moved far from his family to help build a field hospital for coronavirus patients.