Domestic Terror Threat

January 30, 2021 05:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 29, 2021 06:05 PM

Embed
Listen
Domestic Terror Threat
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended.

Daryl Johnson, former senior analyst at the Department of Homeland Security and author of “Hateland: A Long Hard Look at America’s Extremist Heart” and Jason Blazakis, Director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International studies and senior fellow at the Soufan Center, discuss with host Carol Castiel the roots of domestic terrorism, why it poses a major threat to US democracy and national security and how to combat it.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 06:05 PM
Domestic Terror Threat
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Inauguration: Way Forward
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden National Security and Foreign Policy Preview
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 06:05 PM
US Capitol Assault-Democrats Control of House & Senate
FILE PHOTO: Trump supporters breach the US Capitol
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 06:05 PM
Top Stories of 2020
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.