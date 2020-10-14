Donald Trump and Joe Biden Set Their Sights on Battleground States
October 14, 2020 12:52 AM
It is Presidential Donald Trump’s first week back on the campaign trail since his COVID-19 diagnosis and after his doctor said he is no longer infectious to others. With three weeks left to go until election day, Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are crisscrossing battleground states this week to energize their supporters. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.