Donors Pledge $600 Million for Ethnic Rohingya Who Fled Myanmar
October 23, 2020 12:42 AM
The United States has announced nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees who fled what the U.S. and others call ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State in Myanmar three years ago. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on Thursday’s global donor conference.
