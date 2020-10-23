South & Central Asia

Donors Pledge $600 Million for Ethnic Rohingyas Who Fled Myanmar

October 23, 2020 12:42 AM
The United States has announced nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees who fled what the U.S. and others call ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State in Myanmar three years ago. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on Thursday’s global donor conference. 
Camera: Steve Sanford   Producer: Mary Cieslak

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
