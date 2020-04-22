Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Hero of Fundraising Video Game
April 22, 2020 07:04 AM
First there were doughnuts, now there’s a video game inspired by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States made famous during the coronavirus pandemic with his frequent television appearances. The video game is created by a Brooklyn-based startup Beat the Bomb. "Fauci's Revenge" is free to play online and is also a fundraiser, with donations going toward New York City hospitals. Tina Trinh reports.