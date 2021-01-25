USA

Dr. Jill Biden Steps Into First Lady Role

January 25, 2021 08:08 AM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 20 MB
720p | 38 MB
1080p | 77 MB
Original | 99 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Jill Biden, the wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden, has made it clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House. Jill Biden is familiar with life in Washington as her husband spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Barack Obama. VOA's Esha Sarai and Carolyn Presutti bring us more about the new U.S. first lady in this profile.

Video editors: Marcus Harton, Esha Sarai 

Esha Sarai
By
Esha Sarai
Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:08 AM
Challenges Abound as Biden Begins First Full Week as President
Challenges Abound as Biden Begins First Full Week as President
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 06:54 PM
Bolivian Couple Works to Save Honeybees' Shrinking Habitats
Bolivian Couple Works to Save Honeybees' Shrinking Habitats
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 04:46 PM
New York City Still Grappling With Impact of COVID Lockdowns
New York City Still Grappling With Impact of COVID Lockdowns
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 03:24 PM
In Russia, Hundreds Behind Bars Following Pro-Navalny Protests
In Russia, Hundreds Behind Bars Following Pro-Navalny Protests
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 12:27 PM
India Launches Vaccine Diplomacy with Gifts of COVID-19 Vaccines to Neighbors
Nepalese health minister Hridayesh Tripathi and Indian ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra inspect boxes containing…