Dr. Jill Biden Steps Into First Lady Role

Jill Biden, the wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden, has made it clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House. Jill Biden is familiar with life in Washington as her husband spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Barack Obama. VOA's Esha Sarai and Carolyn Presutti bring us more about the new U.S. first lady in this profile.

Video editors: Marcus Harton, Esha Sarai