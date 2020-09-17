Drone Footage Shows Indonesia Cemetery Expanding Because of Coronavirus Deaths

A graveyard in East Jakarta, designated as a burial ground for coronavirus victims, has been expanded to accommodate the rising number of deaths in the city, according to local media.

Drone footage shot, Wednesday, September 16, shows land being prepared and coffins being lowered into the ground at Pondok Ranggon cemetery.

Local reports say the government plans to expand the area to about 6,500 square meters as the number of graves required hit 30 to 40 per day, compared to 10 daily in the past.

Indonesia reported 3,635 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, September 17, with 122 new deaths, data from the country's health ministry showed.

