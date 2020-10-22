Drone Footage Shows Looting in Lagos Amid Further Unrest

Drone footage showed people looting a burning supermarket in the Lekki district of Lagos, Thursday, October 22, amid further unrest in the city, despite an ongoing curfew.

Video obtained by Reuters shows people running from the Shoprite supermarket as flames and smoke were surrounding the building.

A witness said the looters came in groups, taking food and electronics, and afterwards setting a part of the mall ablaze.

Violence has intensified in Nigeria's commercial capital since the shooting of civilians by security forces at an anti-police brutality protest at Lekki gate Tuesday, October 20.

A curfew, initially imposed on Tuesday by Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been extended indefinitely, and on Wednesday, October 21, the army offered to deploy to help protect key business and government sites.

(Reuters)