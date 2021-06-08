Drone Footage Shows Offshore and Onshore Mining at Indonesia’s ‘Tin Island’

Drone footage shows how, amid thinning reserves, Indonesia's tin miners have widened their operations from Bangka Island to offshore pontoons.

Diesel generators emit black plumes as steel pipes ram into the sea floor to extract sand, which is sifted for tin ore.

The practice threatens the biodiversity of nearby coasts, according to an environmental group, and it also disrupts the livelihood of fishermen who say they now are catching fewer fish.

High tin prices, driven by global demand for electronics manufacturing, has kept miners, both with and without licenses, busy.

(Reuters)