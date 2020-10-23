COVID-19 Pandemic

During the Pandemic AFI Fest Adjusts to a Virtual Reality

October 23, 2020 02:41 AM
AFI FEST, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious film festivals and part of the American Film Institute, was held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.  VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke to the festival’s organizers and filmmakers about the challenges and advantages of the online platform. 
Camera:  Penelope Poulou   Producer: Penelope Poulou

Penelope Poulou
