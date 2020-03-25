During a Pandemic, People Look to Survival Camps
March 25, 2020 06:28 PM
Stores, restaurants and daily life are coming to a standstill as more people stay at home in hopes of warding off further infections of COVID-19. During these difficult times, survival camps such as Fortitude Ranch have seen an increase in subscriptions by people seeking membership in the self-sustaining community. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with Colonel Drew Miller, the general manager of Fortitude Ranch.