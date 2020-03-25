Coronavirus Outbreak

During a Pandemic, People Look to Survival Camps

March 25, 2020 06:28 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Stores, restaurants and daily life are coming to a standstill as more people stay at home in hopes of warding off further infections of COVID-19. During these difficult times, survival camps such as Fortitude Ranch have seen an increase in subscriptions by people seeking membership in the self-sustaining community. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with Colonel Drew Miller, the general manager of Fortitude Ranch.

Default Author Profile
By
Penelope Poulou
Latest Episodes
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 18:55
Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment 
Covid Treatment Options
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 18:48
Italian High-fashion Firm Now Makes Masks Instead of Clothes
Italian High-fashion Firm Now Makes Masks Instead of Clothes 
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 18:07
Pandemic Likely to Damage US, China Film Industries
Pandemic Likely to Damage US, China Film Industries
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 17:58
As Prince Charles Catches Coronavirus, Some Britons Want More Royal Support
As Prince Charles Catches Coronavirus, Some Britons Want More Royal Support
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 17:46
Kenya's Turkana Herders Facing Droughts, Floods
Kenya's Turkana Herders Facing Droughts, Floods