During Ramadan, Somalia's Displaced People Rely on Kindness of Others
April 21, 2021 10:25 AM
Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, is home to more than half a million internally displaced persons, or IDPs, living in crowded camps with poor sanitation where the coronavirus can spread rapidly. In the holy month of Ramadan, these vulnerable IDP families rely on food aid to survive. Reporter Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu.
Camera: Mohamed Sheikh Nor Produced by: Jon Spier