Archive

Dylann Roof Makes First Court Appearance

June 19, 2015 05:52 PM
2446332_1551174128 video player.
Embed
Link

In an emotional appearance at the initial court hearing for Dylann Roof, the white suspect in the massacre at a historic black church in South Carolina, relatives of the black victims offered forgiveness and urged him to repent. As Roof watched remotely via a video hookup Friday afternoon, in a room where he was flanked by two heavily armed law enforcement officers, Roof dropped his eyes as the relatives spoke.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 05:02
Hong Kong Christians Call for Reform
Hong Kong Christians Call for Reform
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 04:16
NASA Launches Probes under Greenland to Track Melting Ice
NASA Launches Probes under Greenland to Track Melting Ice
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 04:04
Reston's Annual Swimming of the Boats
Reston's Annual Swimming of the Boats
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 03:47
Four More European Countries Lose Measles-Free Status
Four More European Countries Lose Measles-Free Status
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 03:33
US Space Command Launched at White House Ceremony
US Space Command Launched at White House Ceremony