Dylann Roof Makes First Court Appearance
June 19, 2015 05:52 PM
2446332_1551174128 video player.
In an emotional appearance at the initial court hearing for Dylann Roof, the white suspect in the massacre at a historic black church in South Carolina, relatives of the black victims offered forgiveness and urged him to repent. As Roof watched remotely via a video hookup Friday afternoon, in a room where he was flanked by two heavily armed law enforcement officers, Roof dropped his eyes as the relatives spoke.