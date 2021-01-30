Dynamics of Protests from the March on Washington

January 30, 2021 11:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 29, 2021 05:30 PM

Dynamics of Protests from the March on Washington
On this edition of PCUSA, Host Kim Lewis talks with Jesse Holland, historian, journalist, T.V. personality, author and professor of media and public relations at George Washington University, about the dynamics of protests. They discuss the significance of the historic “March on Washington” led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that culminated with his "I Have A Dream," speech; protests and uprisings led by African Americans in the late 1960’s; global protests against racial and social injustice in 2020, and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the recent attack on the U.S Capitol.

Kim Lewis
