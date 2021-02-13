East Africa Turmoil
On this edition of “VOA Encounter” - East Africa – from Kenya north to Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan has been wracked for years by insurgent and inter-political violence. Added to that volatility is Muslim extremism such as al-Shabaab and separatist forces such as in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Soufan Center and former RAND terrorism expert Colin Clarke and Kenyatta University/Nairobi analyst Xavier Francis Ichani discuss the state of East Africa and the best role for the U.S. Africa Command in bringing peace to the region.