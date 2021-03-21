East Asia Tour-Crisis in Myanmar

On the heels of a successful meeting of the Quad, the informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their counterparts in Tokyo and Seoul to reinvigorate these crucial alliances in the face of an increasingly aggressive China. Host Carol Castiel talks with East Asia experts Ambassador Kelley Currie, former US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues and Dean Cheng, senior research fellow in the Asian Studies Center at the Heritage Foundation, about the significance of the trip and what the allies can do to reverse the military takeover in Myanmar.