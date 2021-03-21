East Asia Tour-Crisis in Myanmar

March 21, 2021 02:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 19, 2021 07:05 PM

Embed
Listen
East Asia Tour-Crisis in Myanmar
This program will begin at 2:05 PM
This program has ended.

On the heels of a successful meeting of the Quad, the informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their counterparts in Tokyo and Seoul to reinvigorate these crucial alliances in the face of an increasingly aggressive China. Host Carol Castiel talks with East Asia experts Ambassador Kelley Currie, former US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues and Dean Cheng, senior research fellow in the Asian Studies Center at the Heritage Foundation, about the significance of the trip and what the allies can do to reverse the military takeover in Myanmar. 

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 07:05 PM
East Asia Tour-Crisis in Myanmar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) bumps elbows with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong after an initialing…
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 06:05 PM
LATAM-US: Biden Reset?
People raise their hands during the swear-in ceremony of Venezuela's National Assembly new term, in Caracas, Venezuela, January…
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Strikes Iran-Backed Militias
FILE - A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken Sept. 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike package that was the firs
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy
Birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. In a report released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Special…
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:05 PM
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
In this image from video, senators vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.