Ebola Outbreak an International Emergency

On this episode of Healthy Living, an update on the Ebola outbreak in the DRC. The President of Concern Worldwide U.S. Aine Fay joins us in studio for more on what is being called an international emergency. We also discuss with the Former Prime Minister Of Togo Gilbert Houngbo about hunger being on the rise in Africa. And, whether or not spicy foods can cause stomach ulcers in our “True or False” segment and how researchers in Brazil are inventing traps to catch mosquitos that cause illness. All these topics and more on Healthy Living this week. S1, E6